When it comes to the Real Housewives universe, all's fair in love and war.

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is the latest Bravo fixture to be embroiled in a nasty divorce saga. As E! News previously reported, Frankel's ex-husband and father of her child, Jason Hoppy, was recently arrested and charged with aggravated harassment and stalking of his former wife and her boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Since separating in 2012, Bethenny and Jason have yet to reach amicable terms, for nearly four years duking it out over alimony, child custody and property acquisition until their divorce was finalized last summer.

Frankel, who has spoken candidly about her personal troubles, joins a long list of fellow housewives who are no longer, well, housewives. Read on to see how the Skinny Girl founder's relationship strife compares to that of other highly publicized Real Housewives splits.