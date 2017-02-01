When it comes to the Real Housewives universe, all's fair in love and war.
Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is the latest Bravo fixture to be embroiled in a nasty divorce saga. As E! News previously reported, Frankel's ex-husband and father of her child, Jason Hoppy, was recently arrested and charged with aggravated harassment and stalking of his former wife and her boyfriend, Dennis Shields.
Since separating in 2012, Bethenny and Jason have yet to reach amicable terms, for nearly four years duking it out over alimony, child custody and property acquisition until their divorce was finalized last summer.
Frankel, who has spoken candidly about her personal troubles, joins a long list of fellow housewives who are no longer, well, housewives. Read on to see how the Skinny Girl founder's relationship strife compares to that of other highly publicized Real Housewives splits.
Vicki Gunvalson & Brooks Ayers:
This Real Housewives of Orange County couple proved not all is at seems behind the Coto de Caza gates when news broke that Brooks, her on-again, off-again boyfriend of three years, was never actually diagnosed with cancer. Throughout Season 11, Vicki struggled to regain the trust of her co-stars, who long suspected she was actively covering up his lies.
Throw in her daughter Briana's claims that Brooks flirted with her while pregnant and abused Vicki, for added measure, but of course.
Phaedra Parks & Apollo Nida:
If the Real Housewives of Atlanta star marrying her now ex-husband after he was released from one prison stay isn't enough, let's address Apollo hitting on Housewife Kenya Moore, assaulting Kenya's assistant, receiving another eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud, and an altercation between him and Phaedra that involved a drill.
Cut to November 2016 when Apollo, still imprisoned, popped the question to his new fiancé less than two weeks after finalizing his divorce. Yikes is an understatement.
Yolanda & David Foster:
Fans of this Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple were shocked to find out the music mogul and supermodel were going their separate ways after four years of what appeared to be wedded bliss. Their split did not play out on the small screen, but came right in the midst of Yolanda's very public battle with Lyme disease.
Yolanda admitted she felt "blindsided" by the breakup, but doesn't blame David for wanting to leave. "You can't underestimate how much it takes for a man to take care of somebody that's sick all of the time. David didn't change; I'm the one that changed," she confessed on WWHL.
Jules & Michael Wainstein:
If you're looking for a contentious divorce battle of the ages, look no further than this Real Housewives of New York City duo. After receiving a temporary restraining order against her ex, Jules and Michael's legal issues are still very much ongoing.
During a court hearing last November, Michael's legal team accused Jules of drug abuse, though the judge shot down assertions that a RHONY episode in which Jules totes a "little bag of pills" is proof of said addiction.
Cynthia Bailey & Peter Thomas:
Despite letting Bravo cameras film their wedding, accusations of infidelity played a major part in this couple's Real Housewives of Atlanta story line. Cynthia's fellow castmates accused Peter of cheating on Cynthia with employees at his various bars, but his then-wife staunchly defended him.
The pair's marriage was further tested when a video surfaced showing Peter speaking closely with a woman, but once again, Bailey stuck by his side. Last May, Cynthia announced their separation.
