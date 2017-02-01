Kat Graham hardly needs any makeup—but girl sure loves her fair share.

The Vampire Diaries star has never shied away from the camera (even though she admits to taking 20+ selfies before posting to social media), and after looking at her, you can understand why. Although the hit series is wrapping up (cue the tears!), Kat is releasing her new album, Love Music Funk Magic, on March 31, which includes collaborations with Prince (yes, you read that right...the legend himself). And, she's hitting the big screen in June, starring as Jada Pinkett in the Tupac biopic, All Eyez on Me (no pressure).

It's clear that the bright lights will continue to shine on this entertainer, so you can only imagine how excited we were that she chose to reveal her beauty secrets to us. Want to know what makes this star glow? Keep reading!