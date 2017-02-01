This month is jam-packed with fiery energy, so hold on tight.

No matter your sign, spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield says this is all due to two major eclipses this month. They'll be a lunar eclipse on February 10, followed by a solar eclipse the 26th. The first one will hit a dark star that represents feelings of being silenced, powerless and shut down. But not to worry: "Eclipses on the difficult stars work for us, though, by lessening their power," noted the pro.

With that said, it makes sense that now's the the time to speak up, speak out and share what's in your heart.