This month is jam-packed with fiery energy, so hold on tight.
No matter your sign, spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield says this is all due to two major eclipses this month. They'll be a lunar eclipse on February 10, followed by a solar eclipse the 26th. The first one will hit a dark star that represents feelings of being silenced, powerless and shut down. But not to worry: "Eclipses on the difficult stars work for us, though, by lessening their power," noted the pro.
With that said, it makes sense that now's the time to speak up, speak out and share what's in your heart.
Bonus: You may also receive bold declarations of love, learn about feelings you didn't expect and find surprises that may first shock and then dazzle you. Who doesn't love that?
So just breathe and smile through it all like Aquarius sister Kelly Rowland. Things will settle by the end of the month!
Read on to see what's in store for your sign this February!