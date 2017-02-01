The Big Bang Theory didn't exactly upend the TV universe when it first premiered nearly 10 years ago.

The situation comedy about four nerdy geniuses and the hot girl who moves in across the hall from two of them got mixed reviews among mainstream critics, with most agreeing it was serviceably funny, if nothing earth-shattering. It was at least a quality upgrade from creator Chuck Lorre's other big hit, the reliably offensive yet extremely successful Two and a Half Men, which made the most out of Charlie Sheen's then-magnetic appeal and was one of the most-watched shows on TV at the time.

But while The Big Bang Theory started off slow, both in ratings and in concept, it ultimately found not only its rhythm, but also a huge audience.

The change in momentum of an object equals the impulse applied to it, after all.