Luke Bryan is gearing up to croon the national anthem at Super Bowl LI in Houston Sunday, and he couldn't be more excited.
"I said, 'Hell yes, I'll do it!'" he told People.
Despite being the most watched sporting event every year, Bryan has no reservations. The honor of being asked plus his passion for football make him the perfect choice to sing the patriotic song. But is being a sports fan enough? In this singer's case, yes.
Here are all the times Luke Bryan proved he is absolutely perfect to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl:
1. Even though Bryan matriculated from Georgia Southern University, he is a passionate University of Georgia Bulldogs fan. "There is nothing better than sitting in a parking lot drinking beer," the country singer told ESPN. "The leaves start changing colors. You know that fall is here. That's why I love tailgating."
2. He loves tailgating football games so much he named his third studio album Tailgates & Tanlines. The platinum album scored him two Country Music Association nominations in 2012, which he said was "like the Bulldogs winning the national championship!" When everything can be compared to football you know you've got a superfan on your hands.
3. Sorry, New England Patriots fans, but Bryan will be rooting for the Atlanta Falcons during the big game. That being said, he'll probably be focusing more on his performance than the game before it begins!
4. "I'm a huge Atlanta Falcons fan and it would be amazing if my Falcons make it," he told People, "but I'll be focused on the anthem. And once I walk off that field and shake off that pressure, I'll be ready to enjoy some football."
Passionate about his performance and the sport? Sounds like a perfect combination to us!
5. He's got football stadium experience. In addition to having performed in stadiums across the country for his tour, Bryan also has performed at important football games. The country crooner teamed up with Salvation Army in 2015 to perform at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.
"As a football fan, I'm especially excited to be performing on Thanksgiving Day," said Bryan in a press release. "It's also an honor to spotlight two great organizations like Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army and raise awareness for all the great work they do."
With so much football fandom, Bryan will probably take the national anthem to the next level. Are you excited to see him perform? Sound off in the comments!