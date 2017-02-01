Luke Bryan is gearing up to croon the national anthem at Super Bowl LI in Houston Sunday, and he couldn't be more excited.

"I said, 'Hell yes, I'll do it!'" he told People.

Despite being the most watched sporting event every year, Bryan has no reservations. The honor of being asked plus his passion for football make him the perfect choice to sing the patriotic song. But is being a sports fan enough? In this singer's case, yes.