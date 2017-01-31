Drake isn't showing Rihannaany fake love.

The rapper is currently touring through Europe, and during a recent Amsterdam pit stop on Jan. 28, he couldn't help but shout out his former love interest. After performing "Work" and "Too Good," two hit collaborations featuring the Barbadian songstress, Drake paused to share a message with concertgoers.

"You want to know why you got the party started?" the Grammy winner asked the audience, per a video shared online. "Because you played two records featuring the queen, RiRi. That's how you get the party started. You play two records featuring Rihanna and you got the girls. They feel good, they feel sexy. Like I know you feel sexy, huh baby?"

Safe to say Drake knows to play the crowd.

But despite whatever may currently be transpiring between Drake and his new ladylove Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna is still sticking to her usual independent, single girl lifestyle.