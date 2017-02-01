Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan
Ruby Rose is Cosmo's latest cover girl!
The super sexy Orange Is the New Black star smolders on the March "Badass Babes" issue of Cosmopolitan, E! News can exclusively announce.
The sizzling cover shot features the Aussie actress showing off some cleavage in a blue and white striped wrap-around bralette under a blue denim jacket.
Inside the issue, which hits newsstands Feb. 7, Rose rocks a black midriff sweater and wild animal print pants. The brunette beauty's second outfit is complete with red heels and a red bra.
In addition to modeling for the women's mag, Rose opens up about her sexuality.
Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan
"I'm very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can't be," Rose tells Cosmo. "I'm lucky I can explore. I have a very healthy sex life, and there's something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.
Rose, who's currently dating Jess Origliasso of the girl group The Veronicas, also gave her thoughts on getting married.
"According to the news, I've been engaged five times. For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married," she said. "When you don't have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, ‘My aunt's gay so she can't get married,' or ‘I'm weird because I feel the same way.' So it's important to break down that barrier. I'm more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday."
