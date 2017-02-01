Ruby Rose is Cosmo's latest cover girl!

The super sexy Orange Is the New Black star smolders on the March "Badass Babes" issue of Cosmopolitan, E! News can exclusively announce.

The sizzling cover shot features the Aussie actress showing off some cleavage in a blue and white striped wrap-around bralette under a blue denim jacket.

Inside the issue, which hits newsstands Feb. 7, Rose rocks a black midriff sweater and wild animal print pants. The brunette beauty's second outfit is complete with red heels and a red bra.

In addition to modeling for the women's mag, Rose opens up about her sexuality.