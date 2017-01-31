Katherine Heigl is feeling very blessed for a lot of reasons these days, but she'll admit one of the biggest reasons is her husband, Josh Kelley.
The actress took a moment to gush about her hubby on his 37th birthday Monday night by sharing an adorable photo of the singer holding their baby boy, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., in his arms.
"How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake," she captioned the pic. "Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born!"
She continued, "Happy Birthday to the sexiest, funniest, smartest, most talented, charming man I have ever met! Oh and he's not too shabby in the Dad department either...is there ANYTHING the man can not do??!!"
Aw!
Meanwhile, Katherine and Josh welcomed their baby boy into the world in late December, introducing him to the world for the first time last week.
"@joshbkelley and I are beyond thrilled to finally share the arrival of our little man Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr born December 20th, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces," she shared beside a photo from People magazine. "We are all happy, healthy and beyond grateful!"
The couple—who wed in 2007—is already parents to two little girls, 8-year-old Naleigh, who they adopted from South Korea in 2009, and Adalaide, 4, who they adopted domestically in 2012.