Tom Brady's kids are old enough to know that victory is never guaranteed.
As the New England Patriots quarterback prepares to play the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, he spoke to E! News at a press conference Monday about how Jack Brady, 9, Benjamin Brady, 7, and Vivian Brady, 4, are gearing up for the game.
Surprisingly, Tom hasn't really discussed the significance of the Super Bowl with his three kids. "They probably get most of it from their friends, not necessarily dad," he said. "When they're with me they don't want to talk about too much football, other than to say, 'Dad, the Atlanta Falcons are really good—they are a really good team. I don't know if you could beat them.'"
Tim Warner/Getty Images
The kids may enjoy teasing their dad, but Tom, 39, said his wife Gisele Bündchen, 36, only wanted to wish him well before he flew to Texas. In fact, Gisele gave him a good luck charm before he left Boston over the weekend. "I've been very blessed to find a wonderful woman, a wonderful partner," Tom told E! News, adding that the Brazilian supermodel "does everything" for their family. Showing off his necklace, Tom added, "She gave me this right before I came down for protection, so I'm wearing it—and she'd be very happy that I'm wearing it, because she doesn't like anybody hitting me. She always says, 'Throw the ball really fast! Really fast!'"
Gisele has no reason to worry, though—it's what Tom does best.
FOX and FOX Sports Go will broadcast Super Bowl LI beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.