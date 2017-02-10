The Most Shocking Grammy Awards Moments Over the Years

The Grammy Awards are one of the most exciting nights in music for many reasons: the fashion, the performances, the speeches...but we also can't deny that one of our favorite things about the show is the unknown.

Truly, you never know what you're going to get when it comes to the Grammys. There are always surprises, unexpected guests, crazy ensembles, but more than anything, the awards show never lacks when it comes to dropping jaws.

Take a look back at some of the most shocking moments from the Grammys in years past: