Teri Hatcher just can't quit those Kryptonians. Hatcher, who starred in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman as Lois Lane, has joined the cast of Supergirl.
Hatcher's role is being kept under wraps, but E! News has learned she's poised to become Supergirl's (Melissa Benoist) big bad. After Lois and Clark, and during her tenure on Desperate Housewives, Hatcher appeared on Smallville as Ella Lane, mother to Erica Durance's incarnation of Lois Lane.
"No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg, and the fans," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement.
Hatcher will appear in multiple episodes of Supergirl season two. Her most recent TV credits include The Odd Couple opposite Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon and providing voice work in Jake and the Never Land Pirates.
Hatcher won a Golden Globe for her work on Desperate Housewives and was nominated for an Emmy for the series as well. She's also taken home three SAG Awards for her work on the ABC dramedy.
Supergirl has welcomed a number of famous faces with ties to Superman and the iconic DC Comics characters. Dean Cain, the Superman to Hatcher's Lois Lane, recurred as the adoptive father of Benoist's Supergirl. Helen Slater, the big screen Supergirl, and Lynda Carter, TV's Wonder Woman, have also guest starred on The CW series.
Supergirl airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on The CW.