Teri Hatcher just can't quit those Kryptonians. Hatcher, who starred in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman as Lois Lane, has joined the cast of Supergirl.

Hatcher's role is being kept under wraps, but E! News has learned she's poised to become Supergirl's (Melissa Benoist) big bad. After Lois and Clark, and during her tenure on Desperate Housewives, Hatcher appeared on Smallville as Ella Lane, mother to Erica Durance's incarnation of Lois Lane.

"No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg, and the fans," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement.