Anwar Hadid Joins Gigi in British Vogue Photo Shoot

This is Gigi's second time covering British Vogue. In the issue, she speaks about the public's reaction to her September 2015 open letter regarding body shaming. "The response was crazy," she says. "From Victoria's Secret Angels to my friends who are considered plus size, everyone texted me and said they appreciated me saying something. The world puts so much pressure on fashion, then judges models for succumbing to that pressure."

Gigi also opens up about her relationship with pop star Zayn Malik. The supermodel shares a glimpse of how the couple like to spend their time, telling British Vogue, "When I'm in L.A. I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking. We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies."