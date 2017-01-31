Busy Philipps had an interesting morning, to say the least!
The actress teamed up with Kelly Ripa as the co-host on Live! With Kelly Tuesday morning, and things got exciting when the duo announced the show's upcoming guest, Colin Hanks.
Hanks is a successful actor, producer and documentary maker who also happens to be Philipps' ex-boyfriend!
Yes, during the co-host chat at the beginning of today's show, Philipps' told Ripa she met Hanks at Loyola Marymount University, and they dated for a "long time" in college.
Despite breaking up, however, the actress revealed, "We are very, very close friends now. His wife [Samantha Bryant] and I are very tight. He had my husband [Marc Silverstein] hang out. But we dated for a long time, actually. He's really excited that I am here co-hosting."
When Hanks finally joined them on-stage, he joked sarcastically, "It's not awkward going on national television and being interviewed by your old, college girlfriend. That's not weird at all!"
Ripa tried to stir things up (jokingly, of course) by asking why they broke up all those years ago, getting both to confess that they were simply two, young "jerks."
Philipps explained, "We were young, we were babies," before noting, "[But now] it's our 20 years of friendship anniversary. We met 20 years ago!"
While the actress said she doesn't ever think about what could have been, she does admit, "I do have moments where I think how cool that we knew each other at this formative moment in our lives and are still so close."
Hanks agreed, adding, "We got our first television show the same week. We got our first movies within the same week. We were able to go through these really special moments in young actors' lives together. Now we also get to do morning school drop off together! Our kids are in the same school."
Former couples, take note!