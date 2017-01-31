Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Tommy Garcia/Bravo
New life goal: watch an episode of Vanderpump Rules with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
One of our favorite Hollywood couples called into Watch What Happens Live on Monday night because, like all of us mere mortals, they are obsessed with all things Vanderpump Rules, including star James Kennedy (ahem, DJ James Kennedy to his friends), who was one of Andy Cohen's guests.
"I have a question, John does as well. I really need to know who Lala is boning," Chrissy said, with John quickly adding, "Who's Lala's boyfriend? I gotta know."
Never one to shy away from the hard-hitting questions, James was actually down to reveal who is his BFF Lala Kent's secret BF, who allegedly made people sign NDAs to conceal his identity and has been the source of a lot of drama on the Bravo hit. Alas, Andy said James couldn't give out the name. "She's dating a big Hollywood-type producer," James offered up instead.
Let the speculation begin!
When she wasn't asking for the inside scoop on Lala's dating life, Chrissy was telling James, who performed his song "Top Man" in the Clubhouse, she is "infatuated" with him.
"I'm obsessed with the DJ James Kennedy. I want him at my home, at my next event, I want to book him constantly," Chrissy said, as her husband just laughed in the background. "I'm infatuated with you, James."
When Andy pointed out that Chrissy had been harsh on James while appearing on WWHL in the past, the Lip Sync Battle co-host assured, "I think you are single-handedly the best person and the worst person on the planet and I just love you so much. I promise, I love you."
Oh my god was just informed DJ James Kennedy is performing on #WWHL tonight screw all plans (I had none) pic.twitter.com/Pz4olwtMYs— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 31, 2017
While not as overt in his praise for the former SUR DJ, John told James, "You're a lightning rod," and didn't say no (or yes, for that matter) to the idea of collaborating with him in the future. "He is the white Kanye," John said. Fingers crossed!
Prior to calling in, Chrissy tweeted her excitement over James performing on WWHL, posting a video of herself in front of her TV watching the episode.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m., and Watch What Happens Live airs Sundays-Thursdays at 11 p.m. on Bravo.
