New life goal: watch an episode of Vanderpump Rules with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

One of our favorite Hollywood couples called into Watch What Happens Live on Monday night because, like all of us mere mortals, they are obsessed with all things Vanderpump Rules, including star James Kennedy (ahem, DJ James Kennedy to his friends), who was one of Andy Cohen's guests.

"I have a question, John does as well. I really need to know who Lala is boning," Chrissy said, with John quickly adding, "Who's Lala's boyfriend? I gotta know."

Never one to shy away from the hard-hitting questions, James was actually down to reveal who is his BFF Lala Kent's secret BF, who allegedly made people sign NDAs to conceal his identity and has been the source of a lot of drama on the Bravo hit. Alas, Andy said James couldn't give out the name. "She's dating a big Hollywood-type producer," James offered up instead.

Let the speculation begin!