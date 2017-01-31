Game of Thrones season seven is still months away—it was delayed form its normal spring premiere to the summer because weather conditions affected filming—but now that the cast has been back at work on the show, that means we're going to get some spoilers, right? What do you think?
"I'm not allowed to tell anyone anything," Nathalie Emmanuel, Missandei on Game of Thrones, told E! News at Entertainment Weekly's SAG Awards party.
Sigh.
But wait! Maybe there's something she can tell us.
"I can tell you that this season somehow is going to blow everyone's minds even more than the last. I'm not even sure what else to say," Emmanuel said.
Will somebody die? "Well, it is Game of Thrones, I'm sure someone is going to die," she said.
Expect the momentum the show built last season to kick into high gear, Emmanuel said, with storylines "sort of combining and crashing together."
"It's a very, very dynamic season," she promised.
Emmanuel's costar Maisie Williams has already been teasing season seven in interviews and on Twitter. During a recent radio chat, Williams said the finale for the upcoming season left her anxious for the eighth and final season.
"I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest. It's so exciting…it's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after," Williams said of what's ahead.
After she read the scripts for the upcoming season she took to Twitter. "Just finished reading season 7," she tweeted. "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
Long story short, Game of Thrones season seven is worth the wait, according to those involved. Winter is here soon.