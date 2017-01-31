Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets

Three cheers for Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh!

The couple welcomed triplets in January, Pharrell's rep confirmed to Vanity Fair Tuesday. The rep did not provide the babies' names or sexes, but told E! News, "The family is healthy and happy." Married since 2013, Pharrell and Helen are also parents to son Rocket Williams, 8.

The duo broke the news that they were expecting in September 2016 when Lasichanh, 36, showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L'EAU. However, neither Pharrell nor Helen publicly revealed that she was expecting triplets.