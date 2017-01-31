Oprah Winfrey has a new TV gig. The veteran talk show host is returning to network TV with a new gig on CBS's 60 Minutes. Winfrey will serve as special contributor on the news program. She'll make her debut this fall.

"There is only one Oprah Winfrey," Jeff Fager, executive producer, said in a statement. "She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast."