Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/WireImage
Looks like every type of music lover will have something to look forward to at the 2017 Grammy Awards!
The Recording Academy just announced yet another roster of show-stopping artists set to take the Staples Center stage in less than two weeks. Adding to the already star-studded lineup of performers is The Weeknd, who will perform with Daft Punk, and country starlet Maren Morris, who will collaborate with none other than Alicia Keys.
Best new artist nominee and rapper Anderson .Paak will perform at his very first Grammys alongside A Tribe Called Quest and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. From country to R&B, mixed in with a little pop, hip-hop and rock, there's bound to be more than just a few epic genre crossovers and mashups this time around.
The latest round of musicians join previously-announced Grammy performers Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.
Out of all this year's performers thus far, Adele reigns supreme as the most-nominated with 10 possible opportunities to go home a lucky winner. Maren is up for four awards in the Best New Artist, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country album categories.
Urban trails with three nominations, while Anderson .Paak snagged two. Metallica and Underwood each have one.
The Late Late Show's James Corden will host the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. And for complete Grammys coverage, watch E! News Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.