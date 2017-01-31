Looks like every type of music lover will have something to look forward to at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The Recording Academy just announced yet another roster of show-stopping artists set to take the Staples Center stage in less than two weeks. Adding to the already star-studded lineup of performers is The Weeknd, who will perform with Daft Punk, and country starlet Maren Morris, who will collaborate with none other than Alicia Keys.

Best new artist nominee and rapper Anderson .Paak will perform at his very first Grammys alongside A Tribe Called Quest and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. From country to R&B, mixed in with a little pop, hip-hop and rock, there's bound to be more than just a few epic genre crossovers and mashups this time around.