Is it too late to whip ourselves into a frenzy over Star Wars: Episode VIII--The Last Jedi?

Not only because there's so much to freak out over, plot-wise, but because the sooner we get to the movie's Dec. 15 release, the more we'll be seeing once again of Daisy Ridley.

The British actress plays the crafty and resourceful Rey in the 21st century leg of the franchise that picked up after Return of the Jedi, and we had such a good time getting to know more about Ridley when The Force Awakens came out, we didn't want you to miss out on all the best bits from the time we got to spend with her then.