Is it too late to whip ourselves into a frenzy over Star Wars: Episode VIII--The Last Jedi?
Not only because there's so much to freak out over, plot-wise, but because the sooner we get to the movie's Dec. 15 release, the more we'll be seeing once again of Daisy Ridley.
The British actress plays the crafty and resourceful Rey in the 21st century leg of the franchise that picked up after Return of the Jedi, and we had such a good time getting to know more about Ridley when The Force Awakens came out, we didn't want you to miss out on all the best bits from the time we got to spend with her then.
So our E!Q in 42 with Ridley is from a bit ago, but that doesn't make her any less witty and fun as she light-speeds through 12 questions in 42 seconds.
Meanwhile, since winning a whole new legion of fans as Rey, Ridley started filming a remake of Agatha Christie's classic ensemble mystery Murder on the Orient Express being directed by Kenneth Branagh and co-starring Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer and Johnny Depp, among others. Then she's got the first film adaptation of the YA sci-fi series Chaos Walking, she's providing her voice to the upcoming animated/live-action hybrid take on Peter Rabbit, and she's attached to play the titular lover who's driven mad in Ophelia, an update on the Hamlet tale.
So that's all for now. May the force and the frequent flyer miles be with her.