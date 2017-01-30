Ben Affleck Steps Down From Directing Standalone Batman Movie

The Batman has lost its director.

Ben Affleck was set to star, co-write and direct the standalone superhero flick about the caped crusader, but in a statement to E! News, the actor reveals such is no longer the case.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," the statement, issued Monday night, read.

"Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world," Affleck continued.