GLAAD Media Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

May we present to you this year's nominees!

The names and shows honored this year at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced Tuesday morning and plenty of familiar faces made the list.

Academy Award-nominee Moonlight received a special nomination alongside popular TV shows like The Real O'Neals and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

In the music medium, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean and Sia were just some of the talented performances who made the Outstanding Music Artist category.

"For nearly 30 years, the GLAAD Media Awards have set the bar for media representations of LGBTQ people," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "This year's nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe."

Before the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies are held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6, take a look at the nominees below.