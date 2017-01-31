GLAAD Media Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Getty Images
The names and shows honored this year at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced Tuesday morning and plenty of familiar faces made the list.
Academy Award-nominee Moonlight received a special nomination alongside popular TV shows like The Real O'Neals and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
In the music medium, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean and Sia were just some of the talented performances who made the Outstanding Music Artist category.
"For nearly 30 years, the GLAAD Media Awards have set the bar for media representations of LGBTQ people," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "This year's nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe."
Before the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies are held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6, take a look at the nominees below.
A24 Films
OUTSTANDING FILM - WIDE RELEASE
Moonlight
Star Trek Beyond
OUTSTANDING FILM - LIMITED RELEASE
The Handmaiden
Naz & Maalik
Other People
Spa Night
Those People
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Grace and Frankie
Modern Family
One Mississippi
The Real O'Neals
Steven Universe
Survivor's Remorse
Take My Wife
Transparent
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Fosters
Grey's Anatomy
Hap and Leonard
How to Get Away with Murder
The OA
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Shameless
Supergirl
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE
(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"Attention Deficit" The Loud House
"Bar Fights" Drunk History
"Johnson & Johnson" Black-ish
"San Junipero" Black Mirror
"Vegan Cinderella" Easy
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Eyewitness
London Spy
Looking: The Movie
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again
Vicious: The Finale
E!
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
Out of Iraq
The Same Difference
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
The Trans List
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Gaycation
I Am Cait
I Am Jazz
The Prancing Elites Project
Strut
OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST
Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me
Blood Orange, Freetown Sound
Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town
Tyler Glenn, Excommunication
Ty Herndon, House on Fire
Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Sia, This is Acting
Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death
OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK
All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless
Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates
DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett
Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio
Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh
Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando
Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth
Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV
OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA
The Bold and The Beautiful
OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE
"Angelica Ross" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
"Cookie Johnson" Super Soul Sunday
"North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws" Late Night with Seth Meyers
"Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor" The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Trey Pearson" The View
OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE
"Bingham" SC Featured
"Church and States" VICE News Tonight
"Gavin Grimm's Fight" VICE News Tonight
"Life as Matt" E:60
"Switching Teams" 60 Minutes
CBS
OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT
"Gay Community in U.S. 'Forged in Fire'"The Rachel Maddow Show
"Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi" Anderson Cooper 360
"Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump" NBC Nightly News
"Terror in Orlando" PBS NewsHour
"Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon" CBS This Morning
OUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE
"An LGBT Hunger Crisis" by Roni Caryn Rabin(The New York Times)
"Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community" by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey (The Commercial Appeal [Memphis, Tenn.])
"Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move" by Arielle Dreher (Jackson Free Press [Jackson, Miss.])
"Permission to Hate" by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)
"Worthy of Survival" by Kathleen McGrory(Tampa Bay Times)
OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE ARTICLE
"Battle of the Bathroom" by Michael Scherer (Time)
"HIV Mystery: Solved?" by Tim Murphy (The Nation)
"The Official Coming-Out Party" by Kevin Arnovitz (ESPN The Magazine)
"On the Run" by Jacob Kushner (Vice Magazine)
"Rethinking Gender" by Robin Marantz Henig (National Geographic)
OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE
The Advocate
Cosmopolitan
Seventeen
Teen Vogue
Time
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE
"105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis" by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)
"After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos" by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)
"The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle." by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)
"These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island" by J. Lester Feder(BuzzFeed.com)
"The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes" by Diana Tourjee(Broadly.Vice.com)
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM –MULTIMEDIA
"Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives" by Erin Allday (SFChronicle.com)
"New Deep South: Kayla" (TheFront.com)
"No Access: Young, Black & Positive" (Tonic.Vice.com)
"Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives" by Meredith Talusan (Mic.com)
"Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker" by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz(Fusion.net)
OUTSTANDING BLOG
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters (holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com)
I'm Still Josh (imstilljosh.com)
Mombian (mombian.com)
My Fabulous Disease (marksking.com)
TransGriot (transgriot.blogspot.com)
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Her Story (HerStoryShow.com)
We've Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com)