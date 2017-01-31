The sad case of what happened to Bobbi Kristina Brownremains a cold reminder of how fragile life is.

The only daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brownwas found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta townhouse on Jan. 31, 2015, having slipped under the water for reasons seemingly related to the mixture of alcohol, marijuana, morphine and other drugs found in her system.

She never regained consciousness and died on July 26, 2015, a little less than three and a half years after Houston accidentally drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, having suffered heart disease linked to cocaine use.

While six weeks is more the norm, Bobbi Kristina's cause of death—pneumonia, brought on by drug intoxication and brain damage incurred from being immersed in water for too long—wasn't announced until March 4, 2016, as investigators combed over every detail in an attempt to connect the dots of the day she slipped away, still alive technically but unable to tell her story.

"I'm glad that s--t is all over," Nick Gordon told DailyMail.com when the announcement was made on what also would have been Bobbi Kristina's 23rd birthday. "I just want to wish my girl a happy birthday."

Yet while we know what ailments officially caused her death, the manner of death—accidental or otherwise—remains an unanswered question.