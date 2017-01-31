There's a million reasons why you might describe Lady Gaga as creative, but she's not listening to any of them.

The Joanne artist stars in Tiffany & Co.'s latest ad, and E! News has the exclusive first look before it airs on Sunday during the 2017 Super Bowl. In the 15-second spot, Gaga channels old Hollywood glam while sporting various baubles from the iconic jewelry designer.

In between black and white shots of Gaga laying on the floor and adjusting her jewelry, she tells the camera, "I always want to be challenging the status quo. It's who I am. I love to change. It's pretentious to talk about how creative you are."