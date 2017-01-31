There's a million reasons why you might describe Lady Gaga as creative, but she's not listening to any of them.
The Joanne artist stars in Tiffany & Co.'s latest ad, and E! News has the exclusive first look before it airs on Sunday during the 2017 Super Bowl. In the 15-second spot, Gaga channels old Hollywood glam while sporting various baubles from the iconic jewelry designer.
In between black and white shots of Gaga laying on the floor and adjusting her jewelry, she tells the camera, "I always want to be challenging the status quo. It's who I am. I love to change. It's pretentious to talk about how creative you are."
She adds, " I don't feel that way at all. I think it is empowering and important, and I'm coming for you."
In multiple accompanying photos shared exclusively with E! News, the "Perfect Illusion" songstress continues mastering the art of sophistication with a plethora of even more elegant moments.
Rocking a subdued look atypical for the wild fashionista, Gaga pulls her platinum blond hair into a sleek bun at the nape of her neck. When it comes to her ensemble, Gaga lets her Tiffany & Co. statement earrings, charm bracelets and rings do the talking as she sports a simple black turtleneck, tailored trousers and chic, pointed-toe pumps.
The ad campaign features Gaga admiring herself in the mirror, sifting through jewelry and sitting on a couch.
The six-time Grammy winner is poised to dominate the Sunday's festivities as the half time show's headlining performer. It's no secret Gaga has dedicated hours upon hours to perfecting her 12-minute set, and recently revealed it's more than just dream come true to perform at the Super Bowl.
"I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do," the singer said in a promotional behind-the-scenes video for the show. "For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together."
Most recently, Gaga confirmed reports that she'll kick off her performance on the roof (Yes, the actual roof) of the Super Bowl stadium, thanks to an admittedly genius idea courtesy of her sister.
Whether posing for Tiffany & Co. or rocking out to her biggest hits onstage, Gaga never fails to deliver major star power.
We can't wait to see the full performance when Super Bowl LI airs Feb. 5 from NRG Stadium in Houston on Fox.