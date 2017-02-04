Annie Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The animated entertainment industry gets its chance to shine at the 2017 Annie Awards.

Kung Fu Panda 3, Moana and Finding Dory are just three of the many animated flicks nominated for an Annie, the highly-coveted accolade being handed out during tonight's annual festivities at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles. Disney's Zootopia leads with 11 nominations, followed by Kubu and the Two Strings, which received 10 nods.

Television nominees include classics like The Simpsons as well as Bob's Burgers and BoJack Horseman. With more than 30 categories spanning television and film, animated lovers have plenty of opportunities to applaud their favorite projects from across the past year.

Kobe Bryant is expected to present an award onstage, as well as Moana star Auli'i Cravalho and Beauty and the Beast's original Princess Belle, Paige O'Hara.

Check out the complete list of winners below: