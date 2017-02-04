Annie Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Zootopia

Disney

The animated entertainment industry gets its chance to shine at the 2017 Annie Awards. 

Kung Fu Panda 3Moana and Finding Dory are just three of the many animated flicks nominated for an Annie, the highly-coveted accolade being handed out during tonight's annual festivities at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles. Disney's Zootopia leads with 11 nominations, followed by Kubu and the Two Strings, which received 10 nods.

Television nominees include classics like The Simpsons as well as Bob's Burgers and BoJack Horseman. With more than 30 categories spanning television and film, animated lovers have plenty of opportunities to applaud their favorite projects from across the past year. 

Kobe Bryant is expected to present an award onstage, as well as Moana star Auli'i Cravalho and Beauty and the Beast's original Princess Belle, Paige O'Hara.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Broadcast ProductionDreamWorks Trollhunters

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature ProductionZootopia

Editorial in an Animated Television/Broadcast ProductionDisney Mickey Mouse

Editorial in an Animated Feature ProductionKubu and the Two Strings

Special Achievement AwardLife, Animated

June Foray Award: Bill & Sue Kroyer

Best Student FilmCitipati

Best Animated Short SubjectPiper

Animated Effects in an Animated ProductionMoana

Animated Effects in a Live Action ProductionDoctor Strange

Character Animation in a Video GameUncharted 4: A Thief's End

Character Design in an Animated Feature ProductionZootopia

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast ProductionDreamworks Trollhunters

Music in an Animated Feature ProductionThe Little Prince

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast ProductionPearl

