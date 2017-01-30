The Mexican beauty lives in her home called "Nada," which means happiness in Sanskrit, with her six-year-old son Nicolás, her 11-month-old son Eros. The singer admits that she always wanted to have children, but decided to wait until she did.

"All of my friends were quick to have babies, and my mother was a very young mom. I wanted to develop myself more. I was able to choose when I wanted to have them, and I'm very happy. Everything about motherhood is surprising. The love you feel for them from the very first moment. It's very dramatic, and the same time it brings you so much joy. I didn't want any help with the babies for the first six months, and it's exhausting. I'm a very controlling person and I know that's not ideal," she explains. "But no one was going to take care of my babies but me."