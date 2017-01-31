You're Doing It Wrong: Blow-Drying Your Roots

If you're a habitual blow-dryer, you've got that silky-smooth, perfectly-bouncy finish down pat. All-over body is not your problem.

However, what is your problem is the fact your roots are always falling flat—that area just never measures up. And as a result, you end up spraying them with a heavy dose of dry shampoo, instantly ruining your squeaky-clean locks. Amirite?

Well, it's time you broke that cycle and started blow-drying your roots the right way. That's why we consulted one of Hollywood's OG hair stylists (and owner of Umberto Beverly Hills), Umberto Savone. (Jennifer Lawrence-like volume is guaranteed.)