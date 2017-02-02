"Who can legitimately say that their life was changed by a Kardashian?"
Khloe Kardashian continued to offer her support and reassurance to two more participants ready and willing to change their lives on tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
First, there was Jessy Clark, a former drug addict who was tired of her mother's constant negativity over her weight. Khloe set her up with trainer Harley Pasternak to help kick start her new health and fitness routine. But, Jessy's relationship with the celebrity coach started off on a rocky note after she complained about his methods. However, once she was able to let herself trust the process, she reached her goals.
At the end of the 12-week journey, Jessy dropped 30 pounds and built the courage to confront her mom at her big reveal. "Breaking someone down doesn't always make them strong," she told her. "It might just break them down." Her mother acknowledged she understood where her daughter was coming from and apologized for making her feel that way.
"I'm so happy for the way I've transformed physically," Jessy said at the end. "I look in the mirror and I don't even recognize who's looking back at me."
Then, there was Lauren Hennessey, who was preparing for her upcoming wedding and still coping with the unexpected death of her father. She told Khloe she wanted to get "revenge" on her brother for his harsh criticism of her weight gain. Khloe paired Lauren with celebrity fitness guru Jorge Cruise, who helped her to focus on eating as much as her training in the gym. "Fitness begins in the kitchen with food," he told her.
Thanks to Khloe, Lauren was also given the opportunity to meet with medium Tyler Henry and connect with her late dad. The message from her father was all the reassurance she needed to complete her journey, which culminated in an incredible 50-pound weight loss. At her big reveal, Lauren finally stood up to her older brother for his hurtful words and also inspired him to start his own journey toward a healthier lifestyle for his children.
"I was incredibly broken at the beginning of this," Lauren explained. "And, when I look in the mirror now, I see somebody who is happy, who is determined, who is excited to live again. I just feel so good right now. Khloe, thank you so much for just giving me that push."
