"Who can legitimately say that their life was changed by a Kardashian?"

Khloe Kardashian continued to offer her support and reassurance to two more participants ready and willing to change their lives on tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

First, there was Jessy Clark, a former drug addict who was tired of her mother's constant negativity over her weight. Khloe set her up with trainer Harley Pasternak to help kick start her new health and fitness routine. But, Jessy's relationship with the celebrity coach started off on a rocky note after she complained about his methods. However, once she was able to let herself trust the process, she reached her goals.