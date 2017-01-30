AKM-GSI
Looks like Olivia Munn has some explaining to do...
The actress sparked engagement rumors over the weekend when photographers snapped Olivia and longtime boyfriend Aaron Rodgers leaving a party in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The possible proof that the NFL star popped the question? A flashy engagement-like ring worn on Munn's left hand, of course.
From the looks of it, the sparkler features a ruby center surrounded by diamonds and a gold band. Reps for both Munn and Rodgers did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment, but it didn't take long for fans to speculate whether or not the lovebirds sealed the deal on their nearly three-year courtship.
Olivia and Aaron started dating in 2014, and around this time last year, shut down rumors that she'd soon walk down the aisle.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
In a hilarious text exchange between Munn and her mom, which was later shared to Instagram, Olivia made it clear the two were still on the boyfriend-girlfriend track.
"Answering yes or no to personal questions can be tricky because if you say "No" it means whenever you say "No comment" that kind of becomes your default "Yes". But since I'm doing press for the next few days, I didn't want to have to answer the same question over and over. So instead, I'm going to let my text conversation with my Asian mom help me out," she wrote alongside the screenshot.
At the time, an insider told E! News an engagement wouldn't be completely far-fetched for the couple."Olivia and Aaron have discussed they want to get married eventually and their future together," our source shared, adding, "They are very much in love but they want to make sure it all happens naturally."
Now some time later, it appears Munn and Rodgers' relationship is just as strong, if not more. When her leading man and the Green Bay Packers failed to make the Super Bowl, Olivia shared a sweet message thanking fans for the ongoing support through "adversity on and off the field."
Olivia and Aaron have gone to great lengths to keep most of their relationship extremely private, opting for complete silence when it comes to addressing family drama involving Rodgers and his brother, Jordan Rodgers.
But in a 2015 interview with Good Housekeeping, Munn couldn't help but gush about the athlete. "Aaron is different than every other man I've ever met... There's so much I could say. Everything a good person can be, he is," she shared.
Time to fess up, Olivia!