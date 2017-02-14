So many celebs have found love on set!

After spending hours together on a TV show or working on a movie, it's easy for stars to grow extremely close. Before Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating, they were just co-workers on The Voice. But after going through breakups of their own, they formed a friendship that turned into a relationship.

And did you know that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met while filming The Last Song? Their on-screen romance turned into off-screen love for the couple, who after splitting up in 2013, reconciled in early 2016.