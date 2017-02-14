So many celebs have found love on set!
After spending hours together on a TV show or working on a movie, it's easy for stars to grow extremely close. Before Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating, they were just co-workers on The Voice. But after going through breakups of their own, they formed a friendship that turned into a relationship.
And did you know that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met while filming The Last Song? Their on-screen romance turned into off-screen love for the couple, who after splitting up in 2013, reconciled in early 2016.
In E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement, movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson) falls in love with budding actress Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) after meeting at an audition. So in celebration of the show's upcoming premiere, we're showing you all of the celebs who went from co-stars to couples!
While not every couple is still together, they still shared a lasting romance after meeting on set!
Take a look at the gallery to see all of the celebs who went from co-stars to couples!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!