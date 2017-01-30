Lea DeLaria is single and ready to mingle—a lot.

"I'm the lesbian Jack Nicholson," the Orange Is the New Black star told me yesterday at the SAG Awards. "I'm dating a lot, dating a lot of young girls. That's where I am right now.

"I'm not going to waste this fame," she added. "I'm going to get as many 20-something girls as I can get my hands on."

DeLaria announced just three weeks ago that she and Chelsea Fairless had called it quits. DeLaria popped the question about two years ago.

They revealed they were no longer together by posting a photo on Instagram of themselves with Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor at Liza Minnelli's wedding to David Guest.