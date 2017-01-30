Chrissy Teigen is putting her foot down.

While walking the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet alongside husband John Legend, the mom and model weighed in on the couple's future second baby. "Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure," she told Entertainment Tonight.

However, the comment raised more questions as fans wondered how she could possibly know the sex of a future child and mused that she was already pregnant. So, the Lip Sync Battle co-host took to Twitter to settle the rumor mill amid claims that she is expecting again.

"Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah," she tweeted Monday. "And no, I am not pregnant."