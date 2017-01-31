To help get fans excited for Tangled's return, stars Moore and Levi attempted, and adorably failed, to tease what fans can expect to see in the video above.

"Songs and adventure and everything in between," This Is Us' Moore is able to say in between her giggle fits, also adding, "I feel like you get to know mom and dad a whole lot better, because family is important." As for the whole name-change with Levi's character, the Chuck star said, "And Flynn is now Eugene, but he's also still kind of Flynn, isn't he?"

Plus, they tease some of the characters that will definitely be back in the series and the movie, with the latter finding Rapunzel grappling with the new responsibilities of being princess and the overprotective ways of her father.