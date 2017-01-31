"You guys, we're back. It's happening."
Tangled fans, get ready to set your DVRs now because Disney Channel has finally revealed the premiere date of Tangled: The Series, a continuation of the 2010 film based on the Rapunzel fairy tale.
Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi will officially be back in action as Rapunzel and Eugene (formerly Flynn Rider) on Friday, March 10, with the debut of Tangled Before Ever After, a new Disney Channel Original Movie, on Friday, March 10, before Tangled: The Series officially kicks off on Friday, March 24. Double the Tangled, double the fun!
To help get fans excited for Tangled's return, stars Moore and Levi attempted, and adorably failed, to tease what fans can expect to see in the video above.
"Songs and adventure and everything in between," This Is Us' Moore is able to say in between her giggle fits, also adding, "I feel like you get to know mom and dad a whole lot better, because family is important." As for the whole name-change with Levi's character, the Chuck star said, "And Flynn is now Eugene, but he's also still kind of Flynn, isn't he?"
Plus, they tease some of the characters that will definitely be back in the series and the movie, with the latter finding Rapunzel grappling with the new responsibilities of being princess and the overprotective ways of her father.
While she wholeheartedly loves Eugene, Rapunzel does not share his immediate desire to get married and settle down within the castle walls. Determined to live life on her own terms, she and Cassandra embark on a secret adventure where they encounter mystical rocks that magically cause Rapunzel's long blonde hair to grow back. Impossible to break and difficult to hide, Rapunzel must learn to embrace her hair and all that it represents.
Tangled: The Series will debut on Friday, March 24 on Disney Channel, with the original movie, Tangled Before Ever After premieres on Friday, March 10.