Hollywood, Listen Up: Jimmy Kimmel Explains How to Win an Oscar

While we know it's a bit more complicated than Kimmel makes it sound, a handful of stars are celebrating their first Oscar nominations after years of honing their craft in the business. That group includes Lion's Dev Patel, Hacksaw Ridge's Andrew Garfield, Loving's Ruth Neggaand Moonlight's Naomie Harris.
"It still hasn't fully sunk in," Patel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic of the nomination on the SAG Award red carpet. "I am overwhelmingly grateful and just freaked out equally."
"I am truly humbled by the news this morning, and I thank the Academy for this recognition," Negga said in a statement to E! News. "Today, to be among such extraordinary women - my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me...this means a great deal to me."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.