Hollywood, Listen Up: Jimmy Kimmel Explains How to Win an Oscar

According to Jimmy Kimmel, winning an Oscar is as simple as four steps.

This year's Academy Awards host decided to share his personal insight into landing the highest honor in Tinseltown when he issued this latest promo for the ceremony on Feb. 26.

"I get so many letters from people asking me, 'How do I win one of these?'" he says into the camera. So, first thing's first—become a waiter.

"Next, you have to go to a lot of auditions," he advised. "Finally, when you do get the role, you have to act your little heart out."

If all goes according to plan, you'll be accepting one of those golden statuettes in no time. "It's just that simple!" Kimmel quipped.