Pics or it didn't happen, right?

Celebrity couples often have chosen to hide in plain sight, neither confirming nor denying their romance, but simply choosing to live. Other couples, however, give the fans what they want: an adorable picture confirming their relationship and making the fandom swoon.

Early Monday morning Selena Gomez and The Weeknd became Instagram official. The "Hands to Myself" songstress shared a video of her boyfriend on a boat in Italy, but a few hours later she deleted it. Thanks to a screengrab, they remain Instagram official.