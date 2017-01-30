The eyes have it.

It's not often we see a dramatic smoky eye on Amy Adams—the Arrival star tends to wear neutral beauty looks on the red carpet. However, the SAG Award-nominated actress turned heads Sunday night in a stunning Brandon Maxwell dress, Tyler Ellis clutch and striking makeup, courtesy of celeb makeup artist Stephen Sollitto.

"I'm usually super light-handed. I like a pretty natural look," said the veteran beauty pro. "We have the same aesthetic—[Amy] likes light makeup, too."