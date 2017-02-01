Let's break a sweat!

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainer and transformation specialist Corey Calliet is back again with yet another #WorkoutWednesday exercise that you can include in your fitness routine. This week's move is the mountain climber.

This cardiovascular movement will get the heart rate up while also targeting everyone's favorite body part: the abs. To achieve proper form, get down into a push-up position, keeping your back straight and flat. Then, alternate lifting your knees to your chest while keeping the core tight.