She then revealed that she had already named her statue. "Meet Jeff," she said laughing as she flashed the trophy toward the camera.

Earlier in the evening, Brown and her co-star Noah Schnapp stopped and chatted with E! News to express their excitement over the win.

"How did we do this?! Do you know who we were up against?" Schnapp adorably asked Zuri Hall., before both kids admitted to crying over the excitement.

"You can't bring children to these events, we'll cry, and these trophies are really heavy," Brown quipped.

As for their plans to celebrate, Brown and Schnapp said they hoped to have a huge pizza party with movies. "We're going to watch Sing," Brown added.