Kourtney Kardashian Goes Skinny-Dipping in Costa Rica

Snapchat
Kourtney Kardashian is letting everything go while on vacation.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to reveal her scandalous late-night activities, which included skinny-dipping in a Costa Rican pool. Sharing a naked picture taken from behind, Kourtney teased fans with her bare assets.
Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, King Cairo, North West, Saint West, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick and Mason Disick have been enjoying an adventure-filled vacation in Costa Rica, where they've ridden in helicopters, enjoyed amazing dinners and, of course, lounged by the pool. But just because this family is on vacation doesn't mean they've left behind all of their routines.
Khloe, Kim and Kourtney have kept up with their intense fitness regimens while on vacation, and even though Kim hasn't snapped her workouts every day, she told fans she isn't slacking.
"So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe," Kim said in another video with an animal ear image lens. "But I work out but it's like, if I don't snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."
They've also been showing off all their hard work with several bikini pictures and sexy selfies that show off their skin-tight ensembles, but it's Kourtney's skinny-dipping snap that made jaws drop. But Kylie and Khloe have been grabbing attention, too, thanks to some photos in which Khloe's pout appears plumper than ever and Kylie's boobs appearing larger than usual.
Kylie has shot down breast implant rumors in the past, chalking her bigger appearance up to menstruation. "TMI but it's that time of the month," she admitted in August.
"They will deflate soon," she later added. "And it will be a sad sad day."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!