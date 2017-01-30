Orange Is the New Black season four ended with quite a cliffhanger and the notoriously tight-lipped cast is finally spilling (some of) the beans on what's ahead in the upcoming fifth season.

In case you forgot, season four ended (spoiler alert) with the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley), followed by a prison riot. The show ended with Daya (Dascha Polanco) picking up a guard's gun and pointing it at him, with all factions of the prisoners converging on the moment.

Danielle Brooks started things off by revealing to E! News that the entire fifth season will take place over the course of three days.