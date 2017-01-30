Zorro is back to his normal sword-wielding self.

Antonio Banderas was rushed to the hospital in Surrey on Thursday after experiencing chest pains while exercising, but the Mask of Zorro star is feeling better. Banderas, 56, tweeted a selfie with girlfriend Nicole Kempel and wrote, "Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos."

Banderas was kept in observation until doctors ruled that he was safe to leave, according to The Sun.

Banderas moved to Surrey after finding that he was growing tired of the party scene of other cities. Talking to Hello!, Banderas admitted he enjoyed the serenity of what England's countryside had to offer.