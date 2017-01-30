Twitter
Zorro is back to his normal sword-wielding self.
Antonio Banderas was rushed to the hospital in Surrey on Thursday after experiencing chest pains while exercising, but the Mask of Zorro star is feeling better. Banderas, 56, tweeted a selfie with girlfriend Nicole Kempel and wrote, "Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos."
Banderas was kept in observation until doctors ruled that he was safe to leave, according to The Sun.
Banderas moved to Surrey after finding that he was growing tired of the party scene of other cities. Talking to Hello!, Banderas admitted he enjoyed the serenity of what England's countryside had to offer.
"I find Surrey magical," Antonio told the magazine in the past. "I am not a party person anymore so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head. I'm working on several scripts.
"I go cycling in the woods and everyone in Cobham, Weybridge and Esher is incredibly friendly. Above all, I am surrounded by nature. I love watching the deer and foxes that come to my garden."
It's no wonder then that Banderas' first activity after returning home was to enjoy nature with Kempel.
Prior to dating the model, the Shrek actor was married to Melanie Griffith for 18 years. The two finalized their divorce in 2015 but remain amicable.
"Happy Birthday to my ruggedly handsome ex husband @antoniobanderasoficial I will always love you," Griffith captioned a birthday tribute last year.