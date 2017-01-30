Ocean's Eight: See the First Official Photo of the All-Female Cast

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Laverne Cox

The Big Picture

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, ''I Dont Wanna Live Forever'' Video

Is Taylor Swift's Music Video With Zayn Malik Her Sexiest Work Yet?

So Cosmo 300x300

''I'd Probably Be Fired!'' Find Out What So Cosmo's Diandra & Leah Would Never Wear to Work

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ocean's Eight, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures

Nothing to see here, right? Just eight women commuting via the New York City subway.

Except these are no ordinary women. Warner Bros. has released the first official photo from Ocean's Eight, showing cast members Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna riding the rails.

The studio also confirmed what fans already know: the group will attempt "to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala." To do so, Debbie Ocean (Bullock) needs an all-star crew: Constance (Awkwafina), Lou (Blanchett), Rose (Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), Amita (Kaling), Tammy (Paulson) and Nine Ball (Rihanna).

Watch

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Make Ocean's Eight Cameo

Word on the street is that Debbie's brother is none other than Danny Ocean (George Clooney). Whether Clooney will reprise his role in the female-driven movie is a mystery...for now, at least.

Not that there aren't enough stars in Ocean's Eight.

Hailey Baldwin, Derek Blasberg, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Zayn Malik, Olivia Munn, Zac Posen, Lauren Santo Domingo, Alexander Wang and Anna Wintour all filmed scenes at the Met Gala. Matt Damon is reprising his role as Linus Caldwell from the Ocean's Eleven films, joining newcomers Richard Armitage, James Corden and Damian Lewis.

Director Gary Ross co-wrote the Ocean's Eight script with Olivia Milch.

Just don't expect to see a trailer anytime soon: the film doesn't hit theaters until June 8, 2018.

It's a wonder no major plot points have been leaked, given that the paparazzi documented the cast's every move after filming began in the fall of 2016. "With that group of women, I've never felt so unfamous in my life. Like, I thought I was pretty cool," Kaling said on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers in December. "People think I'm Sandra Bullock's assistant and they're like, 'Get out of the way! We need to bring Sandra her matcha tea.' I'm like, 'I'm in a scene with her. I'm not her assistant.' Then I'm like, 'OK! Whatever. I'll give her her matcha tea. Might as well.'"

TAGS/ Ocean's Eight , Movies , Cate Blanchett , Helena Bonham Carter , Sandra Bullock , Anne Hathaway , Mindy Kaling , Sarah Paulson , Rihanna , Celebrities , Top Stories