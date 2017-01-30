Washington elaborated on its significance while talking to Brad Goreski on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "I want to tell you about my special accessory, which is a safety pin on my dress," she said. It is a "symbol of solidarity and standing up for people who are feeling endangered at this time: people of color, [the] LGTBQ community, women. So, it's just my little accessory to say we have to stick together and show up for each other, because I happen to be at an award show tonight, and there's other things going on in the world that are a little more important."

Nominees like Simon Helberg made similar political statements on the red carpet, while many winners, like Mahershala Ali and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, addressed the immigration ban onstage.