We're McLovin Emma Stone and Jonah Hill's Superbad Reunion at the 2017 SAG Awards

Emma Stone, SAG Awards 2017

TNT/TBS

Emma Stone just received one special congratulations from her former Superbad co-star. 

Jonah Hill was on hand at the 2017 SAG Awards to present the La La Land actress with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Emma appeared visibly shocked at the news and as soon as she took the stage, Hill comforted his close pal with a warm hug and one of the biggest smiles we witnessed all night. In case you can't recall, Emma landed her first major role opposite Jonah in the 2007 comedy, and now 10 years later, both celebs have come so far in their acting careers!

During her speech, Stone paid tribute to her fellow female nominees. "The women in this category, really quickly," she shared. "Meryl Streep, Natalie PortmanEmily Blunt, Amy Adams. You are the greatest and your talent and intelligence are mind-blowing."

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, 2017 SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

After another shout out to to La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling, Stone made her exit, but not without some more love from Jonah. 

He wrapped his arm around Stone, hand over her forehead and shaking her head, and escorted her offstage to surely let the unforgettable moment sink in even more. 

And while we're here, is it too late to ask for a Superbad sequel? We'll wait. Congratulations, Emma!

