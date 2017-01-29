Looks like more than just one celeb called in sick to the 2017 SAG Awards!
Andrew Garfield, Jane Fonda and Sarah Hyland all skipped out on the Shrine Auditorium-based spectacle, each citing their health as the reason they couldn't make it.
The Modern Family starlet made the announcement hours before she was set to walk the red carpet in a Brad Goreski-styled ensemble, taking to Instagram with a heartfelt apology to fans hoping to see Hyland's eighth SAG appearance.
"Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons," the actress wrote. "So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too."
Not to fret, though. Sarah watched E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, sharing on Twitter, "Watching @mrbradgoreski on the red carpet and really missing our antics while dressed to the nines."
As for Fonda, who was poised to present Lily Tomlin with a Lifetime Achievement Award, she fell ill shortly before the festivities and subsequently bowed out. Their former 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton addressed her absence. "She got sick at the last minute. She's got the flu or some kind of crud," the actress shared in her oh-so lovable Dolly manner.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tomlin shared her close friend was suffering from a throat infection.
Similarly, E! News learned Andrew Garfield was also too sick to attend the show. Garfield was nominated for his Hacksaw Ridge performance in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category, which ultimately went to Denzel Washington.
Wishing Sarah, Jane and Andrew the speediest of recoveries!
