Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Gabrielle Carteris Ups the Nostalgia at SAG Awards 2017

Gabrielle Carteris, 2017 SAG Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oh hi there, Andrea Zuckerman!

The nostalgia was apparent at the 2017 SAG Awards, as it featured its usual In Memoriam segment to honor entertainers who passed away over the past year. But upping the nostalgia factor even more was the person who presented it: Gabrielle Carteris, best known for playing the nerdy student and journalist on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the '90s.

But to scores of actors in Hollywood and beyond, the actress is known as president. Of their labor union, that is.

Carteris, 56, had served as executive vice president of SAG-AFTRA since 2012 and was elected president after actor Ken Howard, the first leader of the merged union, died at age 71 in March 2016.

Before introducing the In Memoriam segment, Carteris paid tribute to Howard.

"Or Ken understood that our strength was in our unity, and his leadership and vision helped propel our historic merger," she said. "We will never forget these leaders as we move into the future."

Beverly Hills 90210

SNAP/Rex/REX USA

In addition to her SAG-AFTRA duties, Carteris continues to act. In recent years, she has appeared on shows such as Make It or Break It, The Middle and Code Black.

Carteris has reunited with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars several times over the years. In 2012, she filmed an Old Navy commercial with Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth andLuke Perry. She met up with Ian Ziering and Tori Spelling at a Canine Companions for Independence charity event in 2015 and last year, she joined a group of her co-stars at REWind Con.

