Kate Hudson has an uncanny way of making sexy look effortless, no matter the occasion.

And the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards was no exception. She turned heads in a slit-sleeve black Dior dress, but it was her fresh makeup look that held our attention most. "Her dress was so elegant, yet sexy, so we didn't want too much going on with the makeup...but I definitely wanted it to be impactful," noted Kate's makeup artist Debra Ferullo.

What's different about how the pro created Kate's glow? Hint: No bronzer was used in the making of this red carpet moment.