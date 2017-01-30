From shades of pink to whimsical silhouettes to all-black ensembles, the stars' style aligned last night.
One thing's for sure: With every award show comes a new crop of red carpet trends, and at last night's SAG Awards, there were four themes that really stole the show.
There was plenty of yellow at this past Golden Globes, but it's been a while since we've seen this much pink! Stars like Sophia Bush and Stranger Things' Cara Buono rocked a bold shade of the color while Maisie Williamsand Orange Is the New Black's Yael Stone chose a more soft approach. Various shades aside, it's time to rethink pink.
Stripes are classic. Period. But it's not every award show that we see them on the red carpet—pinstripes aside. Michelle Williams, Naomi Harris and Michelle Dockery all chose to stick with a straight-forward lines while Yara Shahidi's Naeem Khan dress had some fun with the pattern.
Check out the fairy-like details on Kaley Cuoco and Taraji P. Henson's stunning Marchesa and Reem Acra gowns! Many of last night's show-stopping numbers had dainty, ultra-feminine features (Kirsten Dunst and Emily Blunt included).
These were the LBDs of last night's red carpet. Amy Adams and Sarah Paulson, Kathryn Hahn and Octavia Spencer all chose incredibly sleek silhouettes, and because of their all-black nature, it made the looks that much more alluring and sultry.
So which style tribe would you belong to?
