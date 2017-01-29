And let's be honest, these are the off camera moments we totally live for when it comes to award season!

Both Gosling and Streep might leave the Screen Actors Guild Awards with their very own "Actor" statuette in hand.

The latter is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for Florence Foster Jenkins while Gosling stands to win yet another accolade for La La Land in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category.

With such high stakes at hand, no one wants to give an acceptance speech without a picture perfect bow tie! Enjoy the evening, you two.